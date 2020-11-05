Welfare inspectors continue home visits despite Level 5 restrictions

Digital Desk Staff

A TD has described Social Welfare inspections to homes during Level 5 restrictions as ‘callous’.

The Irish Examiner reports that these inspections continue to be carried out despite the restrictions.

Household visits have been banned since October – but home visits to welfare recipients to detect fraud have continued.

The Department of Social Protection says its inspectors and staff are considered ‘essential services’ and are carrying out their reviews in a limited capacity.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says it’s unacceptable.

“It’s a callous practice. It’s certainly callous from the people who felt themselves being abused by this system. Somebody going into another person’s home, rooting through their personal belongings, intensively asking them questions about their personal lives.”

Mr Gannon added: “I don’t think it’s a good practice at any time, I particularly don’t think it’s a good practice during a Level 5 lockdown where we’re all supposed to be reducing our networks.”

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that social welfare inspections are ongoing during Level 5 restrictions.

“My department is considered to be an essential service and will continue to provide customers with access to its services, as appropriate, during the course of the current level 5 restrictions.

“As part of my department’s obligations to ensure proper delivery of its service and compliance with the various scheme conditions, Social Welfare Inspectors are required to carry out a range of inspections including desk-based assessments of customer claims, face-to-face interviews with customers, home visits, and audits of employers’ PRSI records.

“In accordance with level 5 restrictions, public health advice and in the interest of the health and safety of both customers and staff, the department will seek to fully meet its obligations while limiting, to the greatest possible extent, any face-to-face interviews with customers, including routine inspections, while the current restrictions apply.”