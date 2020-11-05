  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Welfare inspectors continue home visits despite Level 5 restrictions

Welfare inspectors continue home visits despite Level 5 restrictions

Thursday, November 05, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A TD has described Social Welfare inspections to homes during Level 5 restrictions as ‘callous’.

The Irish Examiner reports that these inspections continue to be carried out despite the restrictions.

Household visits have been banned since October – but home visits to welfare recipients to detect fraud have continued.

The Department of Social Protection says its inspectors and staff are considered ‘essential services’ and are carrying out their reviews in a limited capacity.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon says it’s unacceptable.

“callous”

“It’s a callous practice. It’s certainly callous from the people who felt themselves being abused by this system. Somebody going into another person’s home, rooting through their personal belongings, intensively asking them questions about their personal lives.”

Mr Gannon added: “I don’t think it’s a good practice at any time, I particularly don’t think it’s a good practice during a Level 5 lockdown where we’re all supposed to be reducing our networks.”

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that social welfare inspections are ongoing during Level 5 restrictions.

“My department is considered to be an essential service and will continue to provide customers with access to its services, as appropriate, during the course of the current level 5 restrictions.

“As part of my department’s obligations to ensure proper delivery of its service and compliance with the various scheme conditions, Social Welfare Inspectors are required to carry out a range of inspections including desk-based assessments of customer claims, face-to-face interviews with customers, home visits, and audits of employers’ PRSI records.

“In accordance with level 5 restrictions, public health advice and in the interest of the health and safety of both customers and staff, the department will seek to fully meet its obligations while limiting, to the greatest possible extent, any face-to-face interviews with customers, including routine inspections, while the current restrictions apply.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Health officials meeting to review Level 5 progress today

Thursday, 05/11/20 - 10:40am

Donnelly: "Minimum additional restrictions" after Ireland leaves Level 5

Thursday, 05/11/20 - 10:08am

Stormont to discuss extending Northern Ireland lockdown

Thursday, 05/11/20 - 9:03am