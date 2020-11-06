Apartments for Carlow town approved

Friday, November 06, 2020

A proposal to turn office space into apartments has been approved on Dublin Street, Carlow.

George Southern was successful in his planning application recently to change the use of two office units at 37 Dublin Street on first and second floor of the existing three storey building to two one bedroom apartments.

Planning permission is also sought for a change of use to a detached two storey building at the rear of the premises from commercial unit to one bedroom apartment.

It continues a recent trend in Co Carlow of planning applications where changes of use of commercial/office space are sought for residential units.

