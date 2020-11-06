Assault in Rathvilly on Thursday night

Gardaí received a call shortly before midnight alerting them to an alleged assault that occurred in the vicinity of Rathvilly GAA club last night (Thursday). A man alleges that he was attacked by three males while out for a walk. He was punched by the men and received a wound to his lower leg. He was brought to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny via ambulance and his injuries are not thought to be serious. Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the matter and are appealing for information. If you were driving through Rathvilly and have dashcam footage, or if you were in the village at the time of the incident, contact the Tullow gardaí on 059 9181160.