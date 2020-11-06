Carlow Covid-19 figures

Friday, November 06, 2020

There has been less than five cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Friday evening, among 499 cases nationally.

The exact Carlow figure is not known but is between 0-4.

It continues a downward trend in new cases in Carlow in the last week. There has been 125 cases reported in the last 14 days. The Covid-19 rate in the county 219.6 per 100,000 above the national average of 196.4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.
  • 244 are men / 249 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old

 

As of 2pm today 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

What’s planned for your area

Friday, 06/11/20 - 8:42pm

Millions allocated to Carlow roads

Friday, 06/11/20 - 8:25pm

Apartments for Carlow town approved

Friday, 06/11/20 - 8:12pm

Similar Articles

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Wednesday, 04/11/20 - 8:16pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 7:55pm

Covid rate remains high in Carlow town

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 3:20pm