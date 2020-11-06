Carlow Covid-19 figures

There has been less than five cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Friday evening, among 499 cases nationally.

The exact Carlow figure is not known but is between 0-4.

It continues a downward trend in new cases in Carlow in the last week. There has been 125 cases reported in the last 14 days. The Covid-19 rate in the county 219.6 per 100,000 above the national average of 196.4.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the cases notified today:

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of 2pm today 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.