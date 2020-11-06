Comprehensive biography explores the enduring legacy of Kevin Barry

By Suzanne Pender

ON the centenary of his execution, Kevin Barry’s grandnephew and Trinity College historian Eunan O’Halpin has penned the first comprehensive biography of the young revolutionary’s life and legacy.

The new book, Kevin Barry: An Irish Rebel in life and death explores Kevin’s republicanism and the endurance of his memory 100 years on.

In this book, Professor O’Halpin accesses exclusive family records and other archives to explore the issues.

From his unique vantage point and with unrivalled access, O’Halpin also considers Barry’s death in parallel with those other Irishmen who died for the republican cause within days of his own, how his background challenged assumptions about those who fought for Irish independence and the lasting impact of having ‘a martyr in the family’.

Eunan O’Halpin is professor of contemporary Irish history at Trinity College Dublin, specialising in 20th Century Irish and British history. He has published seven books on Irish history and intelligence, including Spying on Ireland: British intelligence and Irish neutrality during the Second

World War (2008) and The dead of the Irish Revolution, 1916-1921 (2020).

The enduring appeal of Kevin Barry is felt particularly strongly in Co Carlow, where the Barry family lived and a number of relatives of the patriot still reside.

Kevin was the fourth of seven children to Thomas and Mary (née Dowling) Barry. Thomas worked on the family farm at Tombeagh, Hacketstown and also ran a dairy business from Fleet Street, Dublin.

On Thomas’s death in 1908 at the age of 56, Mary moved the Barry family to Tombeagh and during this time the young Kevin Barry attended national school in Rathvilly.

One hundred years ago, on 1 November 1920, by then a UCD medical student and just 18 years’ old, Kevin was hanged in Mountjoy Jail for his role in a bungled IRA operation in which three British soldiers were killed.

To this day, he remains a celebrated icon of patriotic, idealistic death and his name is synonymous with youthful republican sacrifice.

This new biography Kevin Barry: An Irish Rebel in life and death is priced at €16.95 and is available in all book shops and online.