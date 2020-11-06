Covid-19: Latest county and electoral area data

Muireann Duffy

As the daily number of Covid-19 cases being reported in the Republic has seen a dramatic decrease since the highs in excess of 1,000 recorded in mid-October, 14-day incidence rates of counties have shown welcome decreases.

Donegal remains the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 according to data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for the period to midnight on November 4th.

The north-western county is the only one with a rate over 300, while Cavan and Meath both sit in the 290 range.

Leitrim has the lowest rate of the virus in the Republic, with an incidence rate of just 56.2, the only county south of the 100 mark.

Local Electoral Areas

Data from the HSE also shows the different rates within counties, attributing each Local Electoral Area with its own 14-day incidence rate per 100,000.

According to the data updated on Thursday for the two-week period ending November 2nd, Buncrana in Donegal has the highest rate with 594.7, followed by Ballyjamesduff in Cavan.

Other areas in excess of 500 include Ratoath and Ashbourne in Co Meath with 543.2 and 502 respectively and Galway City Central with 153.1.

ICU capacity

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) around the country has also decreased to 37, falling from 44 recorded on November 2nd.

The number of patients in the wider hospital setting has also decreased since the end of October, with 295 patients currently being treated for the virus in Irish hospitals.