Daughter of woman who died with Covid-19 urges people to wear face masks

By Rebecca Black, PA

The daughter of a Belfast woman who died with Covid-19 earlier this year has issued a plea to the public to wear face coverings.

Rhonda Tait, whose mother Josephine Brown died in April, said she wants to speak out to spare other families from similar tragedy.

She remembered her mother as “fun, so loving and caring” and the heartbreak when she was not able to be with her in her final hours.

“I just wanted to go and hold her hand and to hug her, for her to hug me, a hug from your mummy always made everything better,” she said.

“I’ve three sisters – our wee mummy, our life, the heart and soul of our family, died in hospital all alone.”

You’re not hurting anybody by wearing a mask or washing your hands

She has pleaded with the public to follow public health advice to stop the spread of the virus, and wear a mask.

“You’re not hurting anybody by wearing a mask or washing your hands or social distancing so just do it, you could save so many lives,” she said.

Ms Tait has spoken out in a government public health campaign in Northern Ireland.

Appeal

She met with First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill on Thursday, and later her message was shared in a video at a press conference.

Ms Foster thanked Ms Tait for speaking out.

“Rhonda has been incredibly courageous in sharing her experience. She does so in the hope that more families won’t lose a loved one. That is why we are urging everyone to follow the guidance,” she said.

Ms O’Neill described Ms Tait’s appeal as a “powerful reminder to us all about just how devastating this virus really is”.

“Her grief is still very raw but she has found the strength to come forward to tell her story in the hope that others will be spared that same pain,” she said.

“Covid-19 has already taken too many people before their time. Tragedy has already touched too many lives. It’s down to us all to follow the regulations and stop the spread of this cruel disease.”