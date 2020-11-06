Death notices and funeral announcements

Sr Mary Ryan

St Leo’s Convent of Mercy, Carlow and formerly Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, died 5 November 2020 in the loving care of Borris Lodge, Nursing Home. Predeceased by her brothers Fr Martin, John and recently by Philip (21 Oct). Sadly missed by her loving brothers Dan and Tom, sisters Anna and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her loving Mercy Community, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and the Mercy community. The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 12.30pm on 8 Sunday after which Sr. Mary will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Aiden Byrne

Aidan Byrne, Tullow, County Carlow and formerly of Ballyhade, County Kildare on Friday 6 November. He passed, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, his wife Shelia, daughters Valerie and Aishling, his sons Colm and Alan, daughters in law Dionne and Laura, sons in law Nicky and Aidan, grandchildren Nicky, Ryan, Abbie, Alanna, Oran and angel Holly. His brother Dominic, sisters Annie, Mary and Frances, sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews and his large circle of friends.

May Aidan’s gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday 7 November from 5pm to 7pm with funeral Mass at The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, at 11am Sunday 8 November, followed by burial in the cemetery at The Church of John the Baptist, Grange, Co. Carlow. The funeral Mass can be viewed live by following the link: https://tullowparish.com/

In line with government/HSE rules and for the safety of Aidan’s family, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days everyone that knew Aidan and cannot attend, would kindly light a candle or say a prayer in his memory,

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare team/ Irish Cancer Society.

Martin Meaney

Martin Meaney, Moneymore, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (in his 92nd year) on Friday 6 November. Fondly remembered by his loving nephews Martin, Mick and Les, nieces Theresa and Maureen (USA), and their husbands and wives, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday afternoon from 2pm to 6pm. Due to government advice and HSE guidelines, the Funeral for Martin will take place for family and close friends. Removal on Sunday morning, arriving at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am (max 25 people). Burial afterwards in Old Leighlin Cemetery.

Francis McCarthy

Francis McCarthy, 80 John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, on 3 November, 2020 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of Nora and John and cherished brother of Michael, Patrick, Joseph, James, Mary Ellen, Crystal, Gabrielle and the late Kathleen Marie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Francis’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Gerry McMahon

McMAHON Gerry (Booterstown, Co. Dublin and formerly Co. Carlow) 2 November 2020 – (peacefully) in the loving care of his family after a short illness borne with enormous courage and dignity. Beloved husband of Kay, loving Dad to Isobel and George, adoring grandpa to Penelope, Tibby, Arthur, Albert and Alexander. He will be greatly missed by his son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Shan Shan, sister-in-law Carmel, his brother & sisters, George, Eoin, Peggy, Mary, Breda, Oliver, also his many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. His family also remember his deceased siblings Sean, Lauri, Vonnie, Paddy & Brian.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place strictly for family & close friends, but the Funeral Mass for Gerry may be viewed live on Saturday 7 November, at 11am at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown#, and cremation prayers afterwards at 1pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 or www.cancer.ie.