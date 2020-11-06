Garda confusion over ‘essential items’ frustrating for retailers

By Liz Dunphy

The head of a retail group says confusion among gardaí about what constitutes an essential item is causing widespread frustration.

Vincent Jennings, CEO of the Convenience Stores and Newsagents Association representing 1,500 retailers, said that he has written to the Taoiseach three times about the current regulations which he says “make no sense”.

Members report being told by gardaí that they cannot sell flowers, greeting cards, books, and stationery, and some have been asked to block off parts of a shopping aisle.

“It should not be the function of gardaí to come in and say: ‘I don’t think you can sell this or that’,” Mr Jennings said.

These are dark enough times for everyone and to tell someone you can’t brighten up their life with flowers or a book or a card is inhumane.

“This is the months of all souls and people are going to the graves of loved ones and want to lay a wreath or flowers — but we’re not supposed to sell flowers. Gardaí in some places have said that flowers are not essential. But they are essential to someone’s wellbeing.

“Those who are providing essential retail services — food, beverages, newspapers — the only way we can make money is selling a mix of products. So telling someone that they can’t sell a greeting card or a magazine or a book is cutting off the lifeblood for a retailer because they are essential for them to stay in business and turn a profit.

“Certain Garda divisions are policing this more stringently than others,” he said.

Daily checks

Gardaí are now forced to check the shelves in retailers sometimes twice a day for non-essential items, a Garda source told The Irish Examiner.

“Your local guard who was friendly with every retailer is now the enemy of every retailer,” said the garda source.

“In the current pandemic, is it a good use of resources to be asking guards to inspect shelves in local shops?

Sometimes you need someone to shout: ‘Stop!’

“There was so much goodwill earned since last February. Guards have been assisting with Meals on Wheels, taking people to hospital appointments — but now guards are in checking their local shop.

“It’s affecting community policing, without a doubt.”

The garda, who wished to remain anonymous, said that retailers are now reporting on each other, asking gardaí to check on their competitors.

They are sometimes taking their frustrations out on gardaí with upsetting verbal abuse.

“There are so many people out there in need of help and assistance. We’ve had a lot of sudden deaths, a lot of suffering. Garda resources could be utilised so much better.”

“If you go into your local Dunnes or Lidl or Aldi now, there’s do-not-enter tape all-around an area to stop you getting a teddy bear or something.

“Sometimes you need someone to shout: ‘Stop!’.

“Of course you need rules and regulations, but you need common sense as well.”