Gardaí issue fraudulent email alert

GARDAÍ are warning business people to be vigilant after receiving a complaint of a redirection fraud wherein the injured party lost a substantial amount of money. Specifically gardaí are warning people to fully check out the contents of unsolicited emails purporting to be from suppliers.

The latest case involves a fraudulent email received by a southeast-based business purporting to be from a supplier asking for payment to be made on their account. The email provided a payee bank account which was fraudulent.

Checks and balances should be carried out in relation to any emails received. It is of vital importance that a known person in the supplier company is contacted in person using a known and verified telephone number and not one that may have been attached to the email request.

Any such redirection fraud emails should be reported to the gardaí.

Further information can be found at www.garda.ie.