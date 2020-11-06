Gardaí launch investigation after body found in unexplained circumstances in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident in Dublin where the body of a man has been found in unexplained circumstances.

The body of the man in his 40s was discovered at a residence on Auburn Street in Dublin 7 at about 2pm today.

The scene is currently being preserved pending technical examination and Gardaí are invetigation all the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The Coronor and Office of the State Pathologist have also been notified with the results of the post-mortem examination determining the course of the investigation.

Gardaí have said they will not be making any additional information available at this time.