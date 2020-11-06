Gardaí make fresh appeal for information on 13th anniversary of Gussie Hornibrook murder

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí investigating the murder of Gussie Hornibrook in 2007 are appealing for information on the anniversary of his death.

Gussie’s body was discovered at his home on Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Co Cork on November 6th, 13 years ago.

The murder continues to be investigated by Gardaí and has also been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit, with fresh appeals for information being made to the public.

Superintendent Michael Comyns said: “On the 13th Anniversary of Gussie’s death, we would ask that anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to come forward and contact Gardaí.

“We are still actively investigating this most heinous of crimes that was carried out on an elderly member of our community.”

To date, no arrests have been made in this investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.