Government confirm cockroaches found in direct provision centre

A Government department has confirmed that cockroaches were found in a direct provision centre in Monaghan after residents took to social media to complain about the living conditions there.

Members of the public also attempted to raise awareness of the issue by emailing Monaghan TDs, according to the Irish Examiner.

Residents living at St Patrick’s Centre also claimed there was mould and mice found in some rooms, while there were further claims that some residents were suffering from skin complaints.

However, these complaints were not addressed by the department.

In a statement, the Department of Children said: “The Department can confirm the presence of cockroaches in one building in St Patrick’s Centre, Monaghan.

“Exterminators were immediately hired and the department has been informed that the issue has since been resolved.”

The Department also confirmed that the centre was inspected by International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) staff in September 2020.

Independent inspections

“Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman, will review the report and engage with IPAS about its findings and any recommendations. That inspection report will be published shortly.”

The department said the minister is committed to improving standards in international protection accommodation as the Government works to end direct provision, with independent inspections set to be carried out by Hiqa.

“As part of this, independent inspections of Direct Provision accommodation will begin in January 2021,” the statement read.

The minister will also be meeting with NGOs and residents in direct provision in the coming weeks as part of the process to draft the Government’s White Paper on ending direct provision, according to the statement.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth took over responsibility for direct provision in October. The centres were previously under the remit of the Department of Justice.