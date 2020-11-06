HSE’s mental health forum goes online

AS PART of its ongoing work with people who use mental health services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare will facilitate online forums in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The forums, which involve meetings on Zoom (1.5 hours duration), are a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

The HSE’s are lead for mental health engagement Paul Fallon is encouraging people to participate in what he calls a re-imaging of an important engagement throughout Covid-19 restrictions, when physical gatherings are not possible,

“We want to hear from people around the southeast as to how we can further develop mechanisms for engagement of service users, their family members and carers – and to allow for their involvement in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of mental health services.

“When physically meeting, these forums were coming from the community and representing the voices of those with experience of our services. The membership included service users, family members and carers and others who may be invited to attend. We are continuing, on a virtual/remote basis, with this very important project.”

Details on how to register for and access the meetings are available by contacting Bridget Walsh on 056 7720591, by text at 086 7812951 or e-mail [email protected]

The forum meeting for Carlow will place by Zoom from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday 19 November.