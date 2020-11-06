Inmate tests positive for Covid-19 in Limerick Prison

An inmate in Limerick Prison has tested positive for Covid-19.

The prisoner has been isolated and all 200 of the jail’s inmates are to be tested as a precaution, along with staff.

There have now been Covid-19 cases in prisoners in four facilities around the country.

In Limerick, the male prisoner, who was housed in the facility’s D Division, has been in the general prison population for several weeks, suggesting he contracted the virus within the facility.

It is understood the prison’s infection control team has advised management an outbreak is possible but that they are confident they contained the inmate in time to prevent further spread.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it is working closely with the HSE and contact tracing is ongoing. Arrangements for the testing of all prisoners in D Division have already been made.

“An Outbreak Control Team (OCT) meeting has taken place to review the cases and agree the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prison,” the IPS said in a statement to The Irish Times.