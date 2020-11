Four million euro has been granted to improvement and maintenance of regional and local road in Carlow so this year.

The figures recently emerged from a parliamentary question in the Dáil to transport minister Eamon Ryan.

€4,030,267 has been allocated to the Carlow County Council from central government in 2020 up until October.

Outside of Co Dublin, where local authorities are required to self fund road works, it is the second lowest amount after Louth.