Revenue seize 423,000 cigarettes worth €296,000 at Dublin Port

Friday, November 06, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Revenue has seized cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €296,000 at Dublin Port.

A Mercedes Benz Tractor and trailer were discovered, alongside the 423,000 cigarettes.

A Lithuanian man has been arrested and appeared before Cloverhill District Court in connection to the seize.

He is due to appear before the court again on Tuesday.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

They said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

