Scenes of disorder in Derry condemned

By Rebecca Black, PA

Scenes of disorder in Derry have been condemned. The driver of a delivery van had a narrow escape in the Fairview Road area after a petrol bomb was thrown at the vehicle just before 6.30pm on Friday.

Cars and bins were also set alight, and masonry and fireworks were thrown at PSNI officers.

Disorder in Derry/Londonderry pic.twitter.com/3UhLnjnqSv — Police Derry City and Strabane (@PSNIDCSDistrict) November 6, 2020

District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said members of the local community were outraged at events.

“The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area,” he said.

“They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.

“In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community.

“We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home.

“Neighbourhood officers are on duty and we have additional resources available to respond to incidents.”