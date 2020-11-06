Scenes of disorder in Derry condemned

Friday, November 06, 2020

By Rebecca Black, PA

Scenes of disorder in Derry have been condemned. The driver of a delivery van had a narrow escape in the Fairview Road area after a petrol bomb was thrown at the vehicle just before 6.30pm on Friday.

Cars and bins were also set alight, and masonry and fireworks were thrown at PSNI officers.

District Commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said members of the local community were outraged at events.

“The local community are rightly outraged at this criminal behaviour that is diverting much needed resources away from the area,” he said.

“They are preventing local bus services from operating and targeting delivery vans bringing groceries to local residents.

“In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in the face of the current health crisis, these people are working against their own community.

“We are appreciative of the efforts by community representatives and youth workers to disperse the groups and encourage bystanders to go home.

“Neighbourhood officers are on duty and we have additional resources available to respond to incidents.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Inmate tests positive for Covid-19 in Limerick Prison

Friday, 06/11/20 - 9:16pm

Stormont ministers ‘have duty’ to keep Covid infection rates low

Friday, 06/11/20 - 7:42pm

Mansfield Jnr met with New IRA and INLA to "assist" in getting back land, court hears

Friday, 06/11/20 - 7:15pm