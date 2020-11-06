Sinn Féin table motion of no confidence in Varadkar over IMO contract leak

Digital Desk Staff

Sinn Féin have put down a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaks controversy.

The party says the Tánaiste has yet to put forward a credible reason for giving a confidential GP contract to Maitiú Ó Tuathail, who at the time headed the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The party says his actions were unacceptable and that his version of events does not give a credible account of why he did it.

Mr Varadkar spent two hours in the Dáil defending himself earlier this week.

He said the contents of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) contract were very much in the public domain by the time he gave a copy of the deal to his friend Dr Ó Tuathail in the rival doctors union.

Both Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have publicly backed Mr Varadkar’s position.

However, it has caused dissent in Fianna Fáil in particular, with a number of TDs unhappy at the position taken.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said this afternoon the no confidence motion shows Sinn Féin are not interested in the truth, only political mudslinging and attacking the government at a time of national crisis.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday.