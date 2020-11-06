Teen arrested in connection to fatal hit and run in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that killed a Deliveroo Cyclist in Dublin.

Brazilian national, Thiago Cortes (28) was killed when his bike was hit by a car in the North Wall Quay area at around 10.30pm August 31st.

Mr Cortes later died in hospital on September 2nd.

A boy in his teens was arrested by gardaí earlier today and is being questioned at Store Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses and in particular to anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm to come forward.”

Road users with camera footage of the area around that time are also being asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.