Teen baker Grace raises €550 for kids’ hospital

By Suzanne Pender

AN industrious teenager spent her mid-term break surrounded by flour, sugar and tonnes of delicious icing as she baked her way to a very tasty charitable donation!

Fourteen-year-old Grace Lawlor from Tomard, Milford decided to bake cupcakes in aid of the annual Trick or Treat for Temple Street and managed to raise a terrific €550, with money still rolling in.

Over three days, Grace baked, decorated and boxed a whopping 75 boxes of buns, with family and friends all snapping up her scrumptious bakes, then making their donation to the children’s hospital.

“I normally have the Halloween party for the kids and do the Trick or Treat for Temple Street …we love the parties,” explains Grace’s mum Bridin.

“But when the package about it arrived this year, we knew we wouldn’t be able to have the party. That’s when Grace said ‘why don’t I make buns’, so that’s what she did. It was her idea and she did everything herself … she absolutely loves baking, we’re so proud of all her hard work,” added Bridin.

The newly-formed ‘Grace’s Cakes’ went into production, with Grace beautifully creating her own little note on top of each white boxes filled with six cupcakes, then sold for €5 a box.

The delicious bakes proved so popular among family and friends that Grace ended up spending three full days baking.

“One of the days I came home from work to find the whole island in the middle of the kitchen absolutely covered in buns … and it’s not a small island! She had them all Halloween themed, too; she did a great job, they were so popular with everyone and people were just brilliant,” said Bridin.

“My working colleagues at Portlaoise Prison were amazing, too, they bought so many … they have such a sweet tooth, so they couldn’t get enough,” smiled Bridin.

Grace is a second-year student at Coláiste Aindriú in Bagenalstown and it will come as no surprise that one of her favourite subjects is home economics. Grace gets lots of support for her love of baking from her teacher Ms Trehy, while her biggest fans and champion taste testers are her parents Bridin and Ger and her brother John.