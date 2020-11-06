Weekly singalong with The Nationalist and KCLR 

By Elizabeth Lee

TUNE up your vocal cords and join in week nine of the ‘From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions’ on KCLR 96FM’s ***Johnny Barry Show*** this Saturday night, an initiative aimed towards people around the county who are missing social occasions and interactions.

During this difficult time of social distancing and isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots, songs and singing are a great avenue to do so. For this partnership project, each week The Nationalist prints the lyrics of a song that we are all familiar with. KCLR will feature the same piece sung on Saturday nights just after 10.30pm by singer Fiach Moriarty, who will invite listeners to join him in a mass singalong session. You are also invited to participate by taking a video of yourself and your family singing along with Fiach and sending it via WhatsApp to Aileen Nolan of Creative Ireland Carlow on 087 3580224.

Fiach will team up with local man Dave Barron of www.fromcarlowstreams.ie to provide us with a related Carlow song from his website which will be featured as part of the project. Our two songs this week are all about love and how to win the heart of a fair maid, or not, as the case may be!

PEGGY GORDON

Many a folk song tells the tale of unrequited love and Peggy Gordon is of this genre. Despite the young man’s best efforts, he fails to win the heart of the girl. His rejection drives him to drink, but when he drinks he thinks of her, so there is no escape from his misery.

A folk song of the same name was recorded in Nova Scotia in the 1950s, but an even earlier folk song of this name was published in New York and in Boston in the 1820s. More recently, the song has been sung by many singers on this side of the Atlantic, including Liam Clancy, Luke Kelly and the Dubliners, Paddy Reilly, Pecker Dunne, Sinead O’Connor, Brian Kennedy and the Corrs.

***The Rose of Rahanna*** was written by John O’Reilly from the Arklow area of Co Wicklow. On www.fromcarlowstreams.ie it is sung by John; there is a second version sung by Nancy Sheil, who supplied it for the website. The song tells another story of unrequited love, although with a happier ending, hopefully! The young man was forced to emigrate and leave his love in order to find fortune. He has succeeded and now plans to return to buy a place and to find and marry his love. Romance is alive and well in south Carlow!

The ‘From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions’ is organised and managed by Carlow Arts Office and funded through the Creative Ireland Programme. For more information, contact Aileen Nolan, Creative Ireland Carlow on 059 9136234, 087 3580224 or email [email protected]

PEGGY GORDON

CHORUS

***O Peggy Gordon, You are my darling

Come sit you down upon my knee

And tell to me the very reason

Why I am slighted so by thee

I am so deep in love that I can’t deny it

My heart lies smothered in my breast

But it’s not for you to let the whole world know it

A troubled mind can find no rest***

CHORUS

***I leaned myself on a cask of brandy

It was my fancy, I do declare

For when I’m drinking, I’m always thinking

Wishing Peggy Gordon was there***

CHORUS

***I wished I was in a lonesome valley

Where womankind cannot be found

And the pretty little birds do change their voices

And every moment a different sound***

CHORUS

***I wish I was away in Ingo

Far away across the briny sea

Sailing over deepest waters

Where love nor care never trouble me***

CHORUS

THE ROSE OF RAHANNA

By John O’Reilly

Melody: ***Lovely Derry***

***There’s a spot in my memory far away o’er the foam

In the land of Saint Patrick, it’s the place I call home,

‘Neath the shade of the Blackstairs where I’m longing to go,

Back to Rahanna in the County Carlow.

When I was a young lad, scarcely eighteen,

I courted a young girl, the fairest e’er seen,

Her long golden tresses o’er her shoulders did flow

And she came from Rahanna in the County Carlow.

But her parents despised me and would her not allow

For to marry a young man who followed the plough.

So with heart sad and weary I was forced for to go

Far away from Rahanna in the County Carlow.

For ten years I have wandered, for to help stem the pain

But my heart it goes back there, again and again,

To the place of my boyhood and the girl I love so,

The Rose of Rahanna, in the County Carlow.

Ah! But now things are different, I have weathered the storm,

I long to go back to the place I was born.

I’ve got gold, I’ve got silver, so come hail, rain or snow,

I’m going back to Rahanna in the County Carlow.

I’ll build a small homestead away out on the plain,

Near the foot of Mount Leinster, where my memories remain.

I’ll go find my Rose and together we’ll go

To be wed in Rahanna in the County Carlow.***