What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 10 planning applications between 29 October and 5 November

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Ballymurphy

Nuala Hayden and Martin Cummins wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Clanagh, Ballymurphy.

Ciaran Smithers wish to construct a single storey dwelling, garage at Ballymurphy.

Borris

Derek and Bethanne Kehoe wish to construct a part two storey, part single storey dwelling, a single storey stable building at Ballinagree, Borris.

Philip Whitford wishes to construct a new 170 sq m single storey agricultural feed shed / hay barn within existing farm yard at Rosdellig, Borris.

Lorraine Lennon wishes to construct a single storey dwelling with first floor dormer windows to the front elevation at Dunroe, Borris.

Carlow

Ventilation Surveys & Services Ireland Ltd wish to alter existing light industrial and associated office space unit as granted and to carry out internal changes to first floor area at Unit 1A, Wexford Road Industrial Estate, Wexford Road, Carlow.

Margaret Connors wishes to change of use of premises from existing Dental Surgery to use as a domestic dwelling at 30 St Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow.

Bobby Clifford wishes to erect a single storey bungalow at Ballylennon, Palatine, Carlow.

Leighlinbridge

Leslie & Vera Graham wish to retain a storey extension at Rathvinden Cottage, Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge.

Tullow

Pat Rafter wish to retain an agriculture shed and an extension to the side of an existing agriculture at Ardristan Lodge, Ardristan Tullow.