Art gallery goes global as owner celebrates two years in business

By Suzanne Pender

A WONDERFUL collaboration between artists, seller and the people of Carlow is not only celebrating a milestone this month but expanding even further to a global audience.

Made In Carlow, based on Tullow Street, Carlow, is celebrating its second anniversary this month under the stewardship of Maurice O’Reilly. The gallery has been trading successfully in the heart of Carlow town and has received great support from the local community and the local enterprise office.

The gallery represents over 50 local artists and provides them with a space to showcase their work and sell bespoke and original pieces of art and gifts.

“We’ve had great support from local people, the artists, the enterprise board, the landlord … it’s been a real combined effort from everyone,” said Maurice.

Maurice is confident that the gallery will reach a wider audience and will experience growth in the coming year ahead.

The gallery had to adapt quickly during lockdown and in March it developed an e-commerce site www.madeincarlow.shop, which has experienced steady online sales growth, not only locally but also from America and the UK.

They also have a very active Facebook page, where potential customers can also view the works available.

“We have definitely gained traction online, both with our existing customers and from people elsewhere … some orders to California, Chicago and England, usually from people with a connection to Carlow … they were either born here or went to college here,” explains Maurice.

A native of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, Maurice spent 44 years in the USA before returning to Ireland in 2008. An interest in art led to the opening of Made In Carlow two years ago.

“It’s been an immense revelation to myself to notice the difference starting a business is at this stage in my life. I’m enjoying it more. I’m not stressing about changing the dollar; I want to be successful, but I’m taking the time to have things right and enjoying the journey … we’ll get there,” he smiles.

“I’m glad I made the move … as you get a little older, you need to challenge yourself and keep things fresh,” added Maurice.

The gallery has also participated in both the Kilkenny Arts Festival and the Wexford Opera Festival, helping to further develop the Made In Carlow brand.

If you’re looking for bespoke locally-made art, why not call into 139 Tullow Street or order online and they’ll deliver right to your door.