Birthday girl Sadbh raises €1.3k for Special Olympics

By Suzanne Pender

A BUBBLY birthday girl turned her special day into an opportunity to not only raise funds but also raise positivity – setting off on a 5km run in aid of Special Olympics Ireland.

Sadbh Feehan from Portlaoise Road, Carlow celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday 1 November and decided to put the day to good use by completing a 5km run in aid of her favourite charity, Special Olympics Ireland.

Sadbh is an athlete with Carlow Special Olympics and Pitfield Equestrian Special Olympics clubs, so the cause is very close to her heart.

“Sadbh and I usually take part in the annual bucket collection but, of course, due to Covid restrictions, that couldn’t go ahead this year so the collection moved online using the hashtag #cantstopnow,” explained Sadbh’s mum Paula Sheridan.

“Initially we set our goal at a modest €300, given the difficult times we’re all experiencing, but we were completely amazed at the generosity of people, friends, relations from near and far – we exceeded our original goal and at the end of the fundraiser we have made €1,320 for an organisation that is so important to Sadbh and her many friends,” added Paula.

Sadbh had terrific support as she took on her 5km run wearing her Special Olympics t-shirt with her sister Sorcha, her very encouraging coach. Sadbh ran 5km along the environs of IT Carlow and with luck on her side also miraculously completed the trip before bad weather struck!

This week, Special Olympics Ireland has begun a new running programme for its athletes, keeping everyone motivated and interested while their normal activities have been suspended due to Covid – so who knows … maybe Sadbh has even started a trend!

A wonderful, determined and courageous young woman, Sadbh is a true inspiration to all.

She has just completed a two-year programme at Trinity College Dublin – certificate in arts, science and inclusive applied practice – which opens up specially designed third-level study opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.

However, the ongoing restrictions meant that Sadbh was unable to complete the internship element of the programme last summer, so she is currently completing the course by engaging in online workshops with various businesses, which give participants an insight into their working environments.

Sadbh is also very active in the Girl Guides and was part of their recent online conference; she’s also joined a local advocacy group for people with disabilities as well as completing an online first-aid course – all during lockdown!

She also regularly catches up with her friends via Zoom and was part of a Special Olympics fun-filled Halloween Zoom disco, helping to keep fun and spirits up, despite the challenging times.

“There’s just no stopping this young woman. She’s a constant source of determination and courage and always finds a way to get where she wants to be,” said her proud mum.