Covid-19: Five further deaths, 335 additional cases

James Cox

The Department of Health has confirmed a further five Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today along with an additional 335 cases.

There has been a total of 1,945 Covid-19 related deaths, and 64,855 confirmed cases, in Ireland.

Of today’s cases:

155 are men / 177 are women

64 per cent are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

72 cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm today there are 284 Covid-19 cases in hospital, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional coronavirus patients were confirmed in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

He added: “However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks.

“Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”