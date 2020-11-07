  • Home >
Gardaí continue to detain man after discovery of body in Dublin

Saturday, November 07, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are continuing to detain a man in his 40s under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 this evening at Mountjoy Garda Station following the discovery of a body on Auburn Street in Dublin.

The body of the deceased was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out earlier today by the Office of the State Pathologist. A preliminary report has since been furnished to investigating gardaí details of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The Garda Technical Bureau are continuing to examine the scene which remains sealed off.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information to contact them at Mountjoy Garda Station 01-6668600, the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.

