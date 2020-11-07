Micheál Martin congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

James Cox

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election.

Mr Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States after a long and drawn out election, with incumbent Donald Trump refusing to accept defeat.

Mr Biden’s victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of postal votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Mr Biden crossed 270 electoral college votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Mr Martin was quick off the mark to congratulate Mr Biden on his victory.

In a reference to Mr Biden’s Irish roots, the Taoiseach said he was looking forward to welcoming Mr Biden “back home”.

He wrote: “I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”

Other Irish politicans also took to Twitter to congratulate Mr Biden.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar wrote: Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris Our world needs American leadership and true American values. We know you can give it. Hope you can both make it to Ireland soon.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris wrote: “Congratulations Mr President-Elect -a man of decency with deep Irish roots. Great to see a Harris going to the White House with you! @KamalaHarris-1st female Vice President of the US. Historic moment & one I will tell my little girl all about. You can be whatever you want to be!”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney paid tribute to Mr Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in separate tweets.