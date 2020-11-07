Online auction takes BidNow.ie to new levels

By Suzanne Pender

THE success of REA Sothern’s new online auction platform BidNow.ie was taken to a new level on Friday 30 October with the sale of a derelict cottage in Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow.

The local auctioneers anticipated an exciting auction due to the level of interest expressed in the run-up, but nothing could have prepared them for the thrilling race to the hammer they experienced.

From the opening at 3pm, the first bid of €25,000, the minimum bid, came in almost immediately, which is quite unusual. From there, they were treated to intermittent bids throughout the hour-long window.

With a total of 51 bids, the virtual hammer came down at €73,000, almost three times the AMV.

A fantastic result for our vendor and for REA Sothern and BidNow.

Harry Sothern and all the team at REA Sothern would like to congratulate the successful bidder and, indeed, the vendor for a truly enjoyable afternoon. Commiserations to all other parties