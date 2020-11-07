Online shopping will kill off local shops

By Michael Godfrey

IT’S great to read about couriers recruiting for depot staff and drivers. One such company announced recently that it was taking on 750 people to cope with demand. That is wonderful news for current employees of those companies and those who will find much needed-work with them.

But we should also dig a little deeper, because that also tells us that a huge amount of goods are coming into this country from God knows where to satisfy shoppers. Remember, every order lost to a local firm this year will result in job losses after Christmas, be they short term or permanent.

There is no way to put a gloss on it. Retailers, publicans and those in the hospitality and retail sectors are bleeding badly, irrespective of whatever spin anyone wants to put on it. Their only hope is that shoppers will support local more than ever before this year. Unfortunately, not all shops have had the time or the money to invest in a glossy website, but they all have phones. We know their numbers, because in the past, whenever in a crisis, we were well able to find it.

Now more than ever, look up those numbers and make a call to one of those retailers if they are not on the web and enquire about such and such that you are looking for, before you simply add an item to a cart on a website.

At first glance you might think it is an Irish-based company, but take a closer look and the chances are the goods you have purchased are coming from overseas. If that is the case, consider your money lost to the Irish economy. Okay, the delivery company, be it An Post or a private enterprise, will benefit, but will that create jobs in your locality? I don’t think so.

I walked around Carlow town the other day and when finished I have to say a cloud hung over me. It was not so much the lack of shoppers on the streets – we all know lockdown has taken care of that – but there was nothing to entice me to hang around. Usually there is a buzz about the place at this time of the year. All shop fronts and windows have been ‘done up’ and there is a general air of expectation.

Not so now; perhaps that has something to do with the number of shops no longer in business. Once upon a time as many as 700 people were employed in all of the different shops on Tullow Street, Haymarket, Dublin Street and, to a lesser extent, Castle Street.

There wouldn’t be an inch to spare as people went from shop to shop in search of presents for family and friends. Today, you could play football on any of those streets and only cause minimal disruption to pedestrians or traffic.

With just eight weeks to go before Christmas, it will be do or die for local businesses. We saw how quickly Pamela Scott went into liquidation, not just in Carlow but in other locations as well. Why? No footfall and consequently no sales.

Currently there is minimal footfall, but with the internet we can go some way towards balancing the books, so to speak. I bet with just a little effort there is practically nothing we can’t buy from a local supplier. We may have to spend a little more time rooting it out, making the odd phone call or whatever, but for most people the one thing that is not in short supply at the moment is time.

Now is the time, pardon the pun, to put all that free time to good use. Who knows what gem you will unearth without it having to travel around the globe to get to you?