Ten spiritual tips for winter lockdown

By Fr Paddy Byrne

1) LIFE IS MESSY

LIFE is not always a smooth ride. It is, in fact, by its very nature messy at times. Remember, God didn’t send Covid like an Old Testament plague, so forget about conspiracy theories or superstition. Faith doesn’t protect you from the storms of life, but it gives you courage to steer a course.

2) GOD IS IN THE MESS WITH YOU

Even in the mess of things, in the dirt and muck of things, God is always there. That may be unexpected, but it is liberating. We’ve seen God at work in these Covid times: the community sense, helping others, frontline workers’ commitment, the re-emergence of the common good, focusing on important things such as God, family, relationships, kindness and caring.

3) THERE ARE TWO FORCES WORKING ON US

There are two voices speaking to us at any moment: one is from God and leads to life, while the other is the ‘enemy of human nature’ and leads to ‘death’. While this is primarily a spiritual insight, it obviously has huge implications for mental health and psychological wellbeing. Ultimately, it boils down to consistently making life-enhancing decisions, tackling the seductive demons and unmasking them.

4) LEARN HOW TO DISCERN

This is about identifying what is the unhelpful inner movement (anxiety, shame and paralysis; desolation) and moving towards a more positive one (connection, reconciliation, positive action; consolation). God is normally calling us through our humanity, our deeper feelings, not normally in miracles and ‘signs’. Using these movements of consolation and desolation, we can tune in to what God is saying and make the adjustments necessary to align ourselves with God’s plan and live a more rewarding life.

5) THE ANSWER LIES WITHIN US

Life is tough and feelings can be the toughest things of all. Learn to befriend them, understand them and realise that you are much more than your feelings. Everything in life passes – savour the good and let go of the bad. Feelings come and go.

6) FEAR OR ANXIETY IS NOT A GOOD COUNSELLOR

The trap for people with a tendency to be fearful is to canonise that emotion so that it dominates all decision making. Of course, there is an opposite understandable reaction which sees us over-ride all fear and behave recklessly. The point is that both are driven by fear and lack balance – fear can be a useful indicator to be cautious about some undertaking, but taken to an extreme it is crippling and immobilising. The best formulation might be ‘feel the fear and do the best thing anyway’.

7) THE PARADOX OF SUFFERING

This u-shaped curve pattern seems to apply to almost any human process of change: things get worse before they get better. This is also the spiritual process sometimes called ‘the dark night’ or the ‘way of the cross’. Understanding this process helps a lot in terms of keeping hope alive, knowing what to expect, getting your head right and, crucially, how to pray in really tough times, as Jesus did on the cross, so that you come through and experience the light at the end of the tunnel. Through faith, our hope is strengthened; we learn how it is possible to pray our way through dark lockdown times. Remember especially, if you are feeling abandoned and empty, God is carrying you, God is close to you, but we need to learn how to interpret these times and pray through them as Jesus does.

8) PRAYER IS ABOUT FINDING GOD’S WILL

This is the most challenging thing as it demands prayer is not about my needs; rather, I need help from a higher power to face situations and make good decisions. A bit like charging a battery, there is no shortcut for being plugged into the source for a certain time and frequency. This prayer has to result in some positive, practical action, acting more like Christ, reaching out to others, for example. It becomes easier with practice.

9) IT’S ABOUT GOD WORKING THROUGH US

St Paul says that the Spirit prays within us. God needs priority access to our hearts and time to make great instruments of us. It’s more about listening and learning; God will meet us more than halfway. In any close, loving relationship, people find a way to relate through words, gestures, signs or symbols. It is about finding some way that works; each of us is different and different things will work. As Pope Francis says, each of us has our own path to God based on how we are uniquely made.

10) YOU ALWAYS HAVE A CHOICE

If we are created by God and we are in constant communication with our creator, then God has a plan for us. Like a GPS buried inside us, it is possible to get guidance and direction by stopping being busy, creating a space and looking at what is coming up within us. It was only in reflection, looking back over the experience, that all of us are able to sort out what was genuine. Similarly for us, feelings and moods are messy, but with practice and some guidance it is possible to find a way of getting a good GPS reading and moving forward. We have to allow ourselves to be guided, finding the way like pilgrims on the road.

I sincerely pray, in these days of winter darkness that we will be overwhelmed by the much brighter light that comes from God’s consolation.