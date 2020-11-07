Traffic light system for international travel to begin Monday

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Transport has issued an update on international travel which will come into effect from midnight on Sunday.

In line with Ireland’s agreement to be part of the EU General Affairs Council initiative, European regions will be given a green, orange or red status relating to the prevalence of Covid-19 there.

The colour status of each region, rather than country, will be based on data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), including 14-day incidence and positivity rates.

Passengers arriving into Ireland from Denmark are being advised to take additional precautions after outbreaks of a variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed there.

People arriving from Denmark should follow existing guidelines and restrict their movements for a period of 14 days.

This comes after the UK took the decision to ban passengers from the European country after the virus variant was detected in a number of mink farms there.

The new traffic light system for international travel will allow passengers from green regions to avoid having to isolate when they go abroad.

Orange regions will need to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than three days before arrival in order to avoid the need to isolate.

Despite the new scheme rolling out, the Department reiterated that people should only travel for essential purposes and that 5km travel restrictions remained in place in the Republic for non-essential journeys.

Currently, the majority of European regions are classified as red, including all of Denmark, Spain and France.