Two €1m EuroMillions tickets sold in Dublin in last week

Digital Desk Staff

Amidst all the doom and gloom these days it’s always nice to see some good news and two EuroMillions wins in a week certaintly falls into that category.

Both of the winning tickets were sold in Dublin.

Last night’s EuroMillions draw was the second draw in the eagerly anticipated EuroMillions ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ which guarantees to make five brand new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks with a series of special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ events.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in last night’s EuroMillions draw, which is worth €1,005,000 (one million and five thousand euro) to one lucky Dublin player is: I JXJ 84625.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will reveal the name of the winning store on Sunday and said: “Imagine how it would feel to wake up more than €1 million better off? Well yet another Dubliner won’t have to imagine that this morning as they are living this dream. We are asking everyone in Dublin to check those tickets and see if their raffle code is I JXJ 84625.

“If that code matches the one on your EuroMillions ticket then we would ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”

How do I enter the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’?

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between Tuesday, November 3rd and Friday, November 13th will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw.

A unique code on each ticket will be the player’s raffle number. Five players over the ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ will become guaranteed millionaires. It could be you!