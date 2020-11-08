Chris Dodd favourite to be named next ambassador to Ireland

Digital Desk Staff

Former US senator Chris Dodd is the favourite to be named as the next ambassador to Ireland with Joe Biden set to become the 46th president of the United States.

Mr Dodd, currently an adviser to Mr Biden, is the frontrunner for the position according to The Irish Times.

The role is currently occupied by Ed Crawford, Donald Trump’s nominee.

Mr Dodd was elected as a senator for Connecticut in 1980, prior to that he represented the state in the House of Representatives.

He unsuccessfully ran for president in 2008, as did Mr Biden, but neither made it through the Democratic primary stage.

Mr Dodd has been a close adviser in Mr Biden’s successful 2020 campaign, he chaired a committee to choose a running mate which resulted in Kamala Harris being selected.

According to The Irish Times, other candidates for the ambassador role include former ambassador to Portugal Elizabeth Frawley Bagley and Anne Finucane, vice-chair of Bank of America.

Sources close to the Biden campaign have also suggested that his sister Valerie could be a contender, she regularly speaks about the family’s Irish heritage.

Paul Allen, of the Irish For Biden campaign, told BreakingNews.ie that the president-elect could make an official visit to Ireland in Spring time.