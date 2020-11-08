Entries for playwriting competition flooded in from all parts of the globe

By Suzanne Pender

SCRIPTS winging their way from across the globe have left Carlow Little Theatre Society (CLTS) overwhelmed by the international response to their open playwriting competition.

An incredible 254 scripts were received by the local theatre group from places as diverse as Ukraine and India following its announcement of the competition earlier this summer.

The competition was the brainchild of CLTS committee member and competition sponsor Mark Craddock of TM Maven. Mark had the idea of running a one-act playwriting competition to encourage the composition of new material at a time when theatre activities have been adversely affected by Covid-19.

The competition was also an additional way for the society to celebrate its 75th anniversary this year as many of its planned events were curtailed.

After a long and exhaustive shortlisting process involving a panel of nine people, three plays – The rest of the story, Bacon with Dad and The raisins go with the nuts were selected as the finalists.

All three playwrights hail from the United States, where more than 70% of the entries were garnered.

The competition will culminate this Saturday, 14 November, when all three plays, which were pre-recorded due to the pandemic, will be streamed on the Little Theatre’s Facebook page between 8pm and 9pm.

To bring an added element of excitement, the audience will be invited to vote for their first, second and third preference immediately afterwards, with the public votes making up a third of the overall judging score.

The overall winner will be announced on Tuesday 17 November with a prize of €300 for first place, €200 for the runner-up and €100 for third place – all sponsored by local marketing and call centre company Maven TM.

Speaking about the success of the competition, CLTS president Paul Dunne said: “We were absolutely thrilled about how our competition engaged with playwrights from not just here in Ireland but all over the world, which really demonstrates that creativity is alive and well, in spite of the impact of Covid-19 on the arts”.

He added: “We received such a diverse and broad range of quality material from our 254 entrants, so the judging process was really challenging.”

Continuing, he said: “Suffice to say, we are confident that we selected the best three, but I would also like to pay tribute to everyone else who entered, and we can certainly produce many of these some time in the future.”

Due to the success of the competition, Carlow Little Theatre intends to run it as an annual event.

The competition final can be viewed on Carlow Little Theatre’s Facebook page at 8pm this Saturday, 14 November, at https://www.facebook.com/CarlowLittleTheatre where you will find the live stream marked ‘CLTS Playwriting Competition Final’.