Huge demand for houses outstrips supply

By Suzanne Pender

SUCH is the incredible demand that, currently, not enough properties are available to sell.

This extraordinary situation was highlighted this week by REA Sothern, one of Carlow’s leading auctioneers, who revealed that while they currently have 19 properties in the ‘sale agreed’ bracket, they have only eight houses actively for sale.

In all his years in the business, this is new territory for Harry Sothern, who admits that he has never seen more than twice as many properties on the books sale agreed than those for sale.

“This situation is likely to ‘worsen’ as a number of the remaining properties on offer have either offers on them or interested parties with sales imminent,” said Harry.

“We are crying out for new instruction; we have the buyers, but not the properties,” he added.

Harry said that the situation is most likely a combination of the time of year and people’s perception of Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

“In fact, Level 5 restrictions have very little bearing on the selling of property – we are allowed to inspect houses/property, take them in for sale and carry out viewings, albeit under stricter guidelines,” said Harry.

“We are operating behind closed doors, but a phone call or email can quickly clarify what these restrictions are,” he added.