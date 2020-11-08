Man arrested as gardaí seize €80,000 worth of drugs in Cork

By James Ward, PA

A man has been arrested after gardai seized €70,000 worth of cannabis and €10,000 euro worth of cocaine.

An intelligence-led operation targeting the drug trade in Cork city led to the arrest on Saturday.

Approximately €22,000 in cash was also seized during the investigation.

At around 3pm on Saturday, gardaí conducted a number of searches in separate locations led by Mallow district drug unit and Mayfield district drug unit.

One man, aged 40, was arrested during the course of the operation.

He was taken to Mallow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.