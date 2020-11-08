Man arrested in Cork after €17,000 drug seizure

Sunday, November 08, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 30’s has been arrested after a drug seizure in Cork City.

The man was stopped and searched on Saturday afternoon on the Lower Glanmire road.

The seizure was part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the city.

Diamorphine with an estimated street value of €17,500 was seized.

He was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda station.

The operation was carried out by gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit in the city, assisted by the Mayfield District Drug unit.

