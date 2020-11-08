Man charged with murder of man found in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 40s is due to appear in court tomorrow charged with the murder of a man in Phibsboro, Dublin.

The body of a man, also in his 40s was found at a house on Auburn Street on Friday afternoon.

Yesterday, the body of the deceased was removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out by the Office of the State Pathologist.

The results of the post-mortem were not released by gardaí for operational reasons.

The man’s body was found on Friday following reports of a disturbance at the Phibsboro address.

The second man was arrested by gardaí later that day and has since been charged.

He is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.