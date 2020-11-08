Roscommon village trials rapid Covid testing

Digital Desk Staff

The population of a Roscommon village has been Covid tested for free, as part of a pilot programme for rapid results testing.

The church car park in Lecarrow, near Lough Ree, became a temporary pop up centre over four Saturdays.

Funding for the project came from the company ROQU, with test results supplied to the villagers in under 20 minutes.

Local Councillor Laurence Fallon hopes this kind of testing can be used for events and to cut the need for lockdowns.

“I think we had about a 98 per cent return rate every week, which is exceptional.

“On average about 125 people a week were tested and it worked very nicely and gave a lot of contentment in the village,” Cllr Fallon said.

“People felt they had a test and were going to be safe for a number of days and I think it was a very positive exercise and hopefully it will mean that in the future there will be rapid testing available on a much wider scale,” he added.