The lucky purchaser could land their dream home

By Suzanne Pender

THIS property at Tankardstown, Tullow is one of the most desirable properties DNG McCormack have seen in recent times and they are really keen to engage with the lucky purchaser who managed to walk away with this dream of a home.

Laid out over three floors, this six-bedroom property extends to an enviably spacious 407 m², with no expense spared in kitting it out from top to bottom with top of the range features and finishes.

Every room boasts wood or tiled floors, the kitchen is a chef’s dream, the master bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe and there is an impressive four reception rooms.

A fantastic B2 energy rating is achieved by a state-of-the-art air-to-water heating system.

The entire property is situated on 0.48 hectares (1.02) acres of land in a scenic location that can be viewed from the first-floor balcony.

A large agricultural shed measuring 30m x 20m needs some finishing.

For enquiries, contact DNG McCormack, Tullow Street, Carlow on 059 9133800.