Tidy Towns to go ahead in 2021

By Suzanne Pender

Fianna Fáil Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the news that the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition will take proceed in 2021.

The competition did not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic but minister for rural and community development Heather Humphreys confirmed this weekend that the government is committed to seeing it return in 2021.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “This announcement by the minister is great news for so many community groups across the country.

“Even though there has been no competition this year, I know that the Tidy Towns groups and volunteers we have in Carlow have continued to play an important role in their communities during this pandemic.

“There will likely have to be changes to the format of the competition next year in order to account for restrictions on gatherings, but groups have already demonstrated that they can continue some activities while following the public health guidelines.

“I look forward to seeing the competition take place next year, it will bring a great boost to everyone in their local communities,” concluded Deputy Murnane O’Connor.