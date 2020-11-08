UK accuses EU of threatening Good Friday Agreement

Thomson Reuters

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the EU’s approach to Brexit negotiations have put pressure on the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Raab made the comments following suggestions the UK would need to work on their relationship with the US if Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidency.

Following the UK’s move to avoid key elements of the Withdrawal Agreement with the EU with the Internal Market Bill earlier this year, Mr Biden said the Good Friday Agreement must not become a casualty of Brexit negotiations.

Now that Mr Biden is set to become the 46th US president, the controversial Internal Market Bill coupled with past comments by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson regarding Mr Biden’s time in office as vice president makes for a frosty relationship between the two leaders.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Raab said assurances that the UK would not threaten the Good Friday Agreement had been made to members of the next US administration.

Mr Raab continued by flipping the argument on the EU, as Brexit negotiations continue to reveal major sticking points on both sides.

“We are very clear. We will never do anything to put at risk the Good Friday Agreement and of course if the EU does the same, this issue is resolved,” he said.

“Out argument is that it is EU that has put pressure on [the Agreement] with the approach it has taken.”

Negocations between the EU and UK are due to continue before their departure at the end of the year, with EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arriving in London this evening for crunch talks.