Agri-business shortlisted for national award – Carlow Nationalist

The Carlow branch of a leading agri-business service company has spoken of their delight as the company was shortlisted for national awards.

Ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agri-business specialist professional services firm has been shortlisted in six categories for the upcoming online Irish Accountancy Awards 2020.

The awards recognise excellence in the accountancy profession in Ireland and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

Ifac has over 30 offices around the country including an office in Carlow.

Pat Comerford, partner at Ifac’s Carlow office, said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Irish Accountancy Awards 2020 for Large Practice of the Year, Advisory Team of the Year, and Best use of Technology, as well as for some of the individual accountant categories. It is great to be recognised for providing a quality service.”

The winners of the 2020 Irish Accountancy Awards will be revealed online on Wednesday 18 November 2020.

Ifac has been shortlisted in the following categories: