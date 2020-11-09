Carlow Lions raise awareness of diabetes

Carlow Lions Club president Shane Kenneally

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Lions are joining 44,000 Lions clubs around the globe to mark World Diabetes Day on Saturday 14 November.

They are organising a variety of projects and events aimed at raising awareness of type 2 diabetes and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The projects range from the production of an informative bookmark to the distribution of apples to primary school children as a symbol of healthy living and launching media campaigns to raise awareness about the condition.

“Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the world and it is estimated that worldwide more than 460-million people have diabetes, and this number is growing,” said Carlow Lions Club president Shane Kenneally.

While several types of diabetes exist, the Lions Signature Project aims to specifically address the risk of type 2 diabetes. Eating healthily, increasing the level of physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight all play a role in preventing or delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Lions Clubs International has set itself a target of one-million completed risk assessments by World Diabetes Day on 14 November. The Carlow branch is encouraging local communities to take the online risk assessment test at Diabetes Ireland www.diabetes.ie/are-you-at-risk-free-diabetes-test/

Carlow Lions Club is confident that the project can create awareness of type 2 diabetes and greatly reduce the impact of the condition on each individual’s health and that of our children and grandchildren.