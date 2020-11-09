Children’s hospice LauraLynn launches My Legacy campaign

By Elizabeth Lee

MY Legacy Month is an initiative throughout the month of November, during which charities ask the public to consider leaving a gift in their will.

My Legacy is a group of more than 70 Irish charities working together to create public awareness about the importance of making a will and how to ensure the charity’s work can continue into the future.

Mairead and Chuck Dunford’s son Kevin was born with a life-limiting condition. Sadly, Kevin died in 2014 at the age of eight. He had attended LauraLynn for respite and his family have many fond memories of their time there.

This experience led the family, in conjunction with Kevin’s school, to advocate on behalf of children with additional needs when the local town park was being redeveloped, for it to go beyond the universal guidelines for playgrounds. The playground was completed and was due to be officially opened by Kevin, but sadly, he died two days beforehand.

A memorial plaque in his memory was erected at the entrance with the words ‘… wild and free we roam’. This special playground is Kevin’s legacy, his gift to all children, particularly those with additional needs.

“Kevin’s influence on the park has, and will have, an impact on children he’ll never know,” said his mother Mairead. “The founders of LauraLynn left an irreplaceable legacy. A children’s hospice is something people do not wish to think about, it is seen as a sad story. The thing is it can come to any of our doors. It could be your grandchild, your child, your niece, your nephew or a friend’s child. No-one knows what lies ahead.”

Pauline Murphy, fundraising and gifts in will officer at LauraLynn says: “Having a will is very important for so many good reasons and particularly during our annual November awareness campaign. LauraLynn is asking the public to consider leaving a gift in their will to support Ireland’s only children’s hospice. It is never too early to start thinking about making a will, and deciding to leave a gift to a charity is a wonderful way to support a favourite cause in the future. Large or small, every legacy is a generous gift of hope and trust for the future.’’

Every gift will go towards care and support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families from right across Ireland.

For more information on how to make a legacy gift, please visit www.lauralynn.ie/how-to-help/gift-in-will