CNN’s John King maps his Irish ancestry and wins viewers’ votes

CNN news anchor John King, one of the media stars of the US election coverage thanks to his “magic wall” interactive election map, has revealed his Irish roots.

“It begins in Doonloughan, and a visit is long overdue,” he replied to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer on Twitter, who asked him: “About time we got your Irish story down in print John.”

It begins in Doonloughan, and a visit is long overdue. https://t.co/VibjY8LQnP — John King (@JohnKingCNN) November 8, 2020

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons was among those replying to King’s tweet.

“We will have the green carpet ready for you,” Gibbons responded.

We will have the green carpet ready for you @JohnKingCNN — Niall Gibbons (@NiallGibbons) November 8, 2020

King, who was raised in the Irish neighbourhood of Dorchester, Massachusetts, left few in doubt about his ancestry during the prolonged election count after Lisa McGee, the screenwriter of comedy hit Derry Girls, tweeted: “Is @JohnKingCNN Irish yet?”

“Always,” the 59-year-old broadcast journalist responded.

King is a common surname in Connemara, with the name associated with local shops, pubs and restaurants – and one of the country’s best known shellfish exporters.

Doonloughan, a 25-minute drive south of Clifden along the Wild Atlantic Way, is well known for its scenic and isolated sandy beach.

While King has won a new profile on this side of the Atlantic, news preferences in the US remain as polarised as the country itself.

Nielsen ratings show that Fox News was the most-watched broadcaster in the US on election night, with 13.6 million viewers in prime time, while CNN was second with 9.1 million.