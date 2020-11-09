Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Tomas Doherty

The public will still have to limit their contacts when Level 5 restrictions are lifted on December 1st, director general of the HSE Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said Christmas was an important time for families and for Irish society, but it was important to be honest with people about the level of contacts they could have, he said.

Sunday saw two more deaths related to Covid-19 in the Republic and an additional 542 cases.

It brings the total number of deaths linked to the virus in the State to 1,947 with 65,394 cases, according to figures from the Department of Health.

There are currently 291 patients hospitalised with the virus, with 40 of those being treated in intensive care units.

The positivity rate among people tested for Covid-19 is now at 4.1 per cent. The World Health Organisation recommends the rate should remain below 5 per cent for at least two weeks before public health measures are relaxed.

More than 80,905 tests have been carried out in the State over the past seven days.

The 14-day incidence of the virus nationally is 175.5 cases per 100,000 people. Donegal has the highest county incidence at 295.2 and Leitrim has the lowest at 34.3.

In Europe, only Norway, Finland, Estonia and Latvia currently have lower incidence figures than Ireland, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

Northern Ireland

The Mid Ulster council district is the worst hit area in the North with an incidence rate of 699 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Derry and Strabane area, with 606.1 cases per 100,000.

The northwest saw a surge of cases in October, and at one stage Derry and Strabane had the highest infection rate in Ireland and the UK.

Dublin

The latest data shows the 14-day infection rate in Dublin is at 186.8 cases per 100,000 people, lower than six other counties.

Within the city itself, infection rates vary. Dublin North West, an area that covers Smithfield, Phibsborough, Finglas and Blanchardstown, has the highest rate currently – 258.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

Dublin South, which covers Blackrock, Dún Laoghaire, Stillorgan and Shankill, has a rate of 83.8 cases per 100,000.

Christmas restrictions

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Paul Reid said that while the trends were good in Ireland with Covid numbers coming down, the country had to learn from what happened when society and the economy opened up in June and July.

Because restrictions were lifted in the summer there were “massive rises” in cases again in August, September and October.

Mr Reid said it was important for people to continue to reduce the number of contacts they have and the number of households they visit.

“Christmas is a very important time for families, it’s a very important time for Irish society, it’s hugely valued by everybody. And we do need to give people good hope and encouragement that the actions they’re taking now does merit us all having a reasonable Christmas.

“But I think we equally have to be honest with people and just say as well that if we manage to work through December and throughout Christmas by carrying on the behaviours that we’re doing at the moment, and it’s really about reducing our contacts, it’s a really big important factor that we don’t end up in the same position heading into January, February or March.”