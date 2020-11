By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Rathvilly where the windscreens of two vans were broken. The two vans were parked in the driveway in the Ard Bhile estate in the village on Saturday morning when the incident occurred. A loud bang was heard at around 2am when the windscreens of both vans were smashed. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw something suspicious in the area to contact Tullow Garda Station.