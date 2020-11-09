Death notices and funeral arrangements

Ann Doyle

Ann, 48 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow. Ann passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 8 November.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and beloved mother of the late Mary and Sheila. Sadly missed by her sons, Sean, Eugene and Paddy, daughters Josephine and Ann, daughters in law Mary, Gwen, Ann, son in law George, grandchildren Wayne, Shauna, Thomas, Gavin, Owen, Niamh and Sinead, great-grandchildren Alexander, Cillian and Ayda, brother Seamus, nieces and extended family.

Reposing at her home from 3pm Monday 9 November, with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 11 November, at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Due to the Covid restrictions the funeral will be private. (Max 25 people). Ann’ s family thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday may be viewed at https:/tullowparish.com/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to Tullow Day Care Centre.

Kathleen Moran (née Carroll)

Kathleen Moran,1 St. Oliver’s Villas, Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Castlegrace, Kilbride, Co. Carlow – 8th November 2020 peacefully in the loving care of all at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Thomas and loving mother of the late Michael, Stephen and Madeline; Sadly missed by her loving sons Tommy, Martin, Vesty and Pat, daughters Kathleen, Mary, Bernadette and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 10.15 o’c to St. Peter and Pauls’ Church, Ballon arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Ballon Cemetery (max 25 people in Church). Kathleen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballon and follow the link.

Gerald Francis (Ger) Horan

Ger Horan, Wigan, Manchester and formerly of Ballymanus Terrace, Carlow Died 5 November 2020 at his home in Wigan.

Predeceased by his sister Cecilia, brothers Paddy, Oliver, Michael, Eamonn and John.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, son David, daughter Sabrina, grand-daughter Alex, sisters Marie, Kathleen and Dympna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass and burial will take place in Wigan on Thursday 12 November.